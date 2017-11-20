INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers that its license branches will be closed two days this week in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The BMV says all of its license branches across Indiana will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
But the state agency says its branches will resume their regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday.
A complete list of BMV branch locations and hours is available at myBMV.com. Customers can also complete transactions online at that web address.
