LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Villagers in northern India have crushed a tigress to death with a tractor after she killed a man.

Forest officer Mahavir Kaujlagi said Monday that villagers had circled around the tigress after it killed a man working on farmland late Sunday.

Kaujlagi says when the tigress tried to escape, the villagers crushed it under the wheels of a tractor.

The village is inside the core zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Khiri area, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The tiger is India’s national animal and is categorized as endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act.