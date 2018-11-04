LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Villagers in northern India have crushed a tigress to death with a tractor after she killed a man.
Forest officer Mahavir Kaujlagi said Monday that villagers had circled around the tigress after it killed a man working on farmland late Sunday.
Kaujlagi says when the tigress tried to escape, the villagers crushed it under the wheels of a tractor.
The village is inside the core zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Khiri area, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mario Segale, Seattle-area real estate developer who inspired Nintendo's Super Mario, dies at 84
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- New details highlight Lion Air jet's problems before crash WATCH
- Pakistan bows to protesters, bars Christian from leaving
The tiger is India’s national animal and is categorized as endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act.