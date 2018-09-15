NEW DELHI (AP) — Police are hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India earlier this week.
Police officer Ashwini Kumar says the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.
Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws that were enacted five years ago.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted her father as saying she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but felt that there could have been more people.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead as Hurricane Florence drenches the Carolinas
- Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Florida Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish WATCH
- 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes VIEW
Media reports say the suspects are believed to be from her village and known to her.