SRINAGAR, India (AP) — At least six civilians were killed and nearly two dozens injured when government forces fired at anti-India protesters in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that left three rebels and a soldier dead on Saturday, police and residents said.

Indian troops laid a siege around a village in southern Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there. As the soldiers began searching for the militants, gunfire erupted, leaving three rebels and a soldier dead. One soldier was also wounded in the fighting.

The clash sparked protests with hundreds of people marching near the site in solidarity with the rebels while chanting pro-militant slogans and seeking an end to Indian rule over the Himalayan region. Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, killing six and injuring at least 22 others. Residents accused troops of directly spraying gunfire into the crowds.

Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, said the civilians died in the anti-India protests. However, resident Ubaid Ahmed said that soldiers in an armored vehicle fired at a small group of civilians away from the site of the battle, and as the vehicle jammed on a roadside, the troops fatally shot one of them.

In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with the rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during India’s counterinsurgency operations despite repeated warnings from the Indian authorities.

At least 238 militants, 150 members of government forces and 150 civilians have died in the armed conflict so far this year, the deadliest since 2009.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.