NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has found a high-profile spiritual guru Asaram Bapu guilty of raping a teenage female devotee in 2013.
The verdict against 77-year-old Bapu was read out inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Wednesday because of fears that his followers may resort to violence.
He faces a maximum of life in prison. The court will announce the prison term later.
Security is tight around the prison complex and in states where the self-styled guru has a considerable following.
Religious sects also wield considerable political clout in India with several politicians as followers. Asaram is also on trial along with his son Narayan Sai in a separate rape case where two sisters have accused the two men of sexual assault.