NEW DELHI — India said Monday it was revoking a constitutional provision granting certain autonomous powers to Indian-controlled Kashmir, setting the stage for new clashes in the disputed region.

The move followed a tense night when Indian authorities put prominent politicians under house arrest in Srinagar, Kashmir’s capital, and cut off mobile and Internet services to the Himalayan region without explanation.

Amit Shah, India’s interior minister, told the country’s parliament that New Delhi would revoke Article 370, which gives Kashmir the right to make its own laws. The step also nullifies another provision that bars nonresidents from purchasing property in the state.

Shah also announced that the state would be reorganized administratively, a move that would effectively limit the powers of a state government. This was being done “keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation fueled by cross-border terrorism,” Shah said.

Article 370 had been considered a cornerstone of Kashmir’s inclusion in India during the 1947 partition that separated India and Pakistan following the end of British colonial rule.

Monday’s move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hard-line Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP, won a big victory in Indian elections in May. The decision and its stealthy implementation are likely to further damage New Delhi’s relationship with its most restive state, and its only Muslim-majority one, and ignite unrest there. There are also worries about how this move may ratchet up tensions between the majority Hindus and the minority Muslims in the rest of the country.

Advertising

“BJP has not only murdered the Constitution but also murdered democracy,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, a leader of the opposition Congress party.

India’s army and air force were put on high alert and 8,000 troops were airlifted to Kashmir after the announcement, according to media reports. Life in Kashmir was paralyzed with a curfew-like situation as people were asked to stay indoors. Kashmiris outside the state struggled to contact family members and other loved ones as communication lines remained down. The Indian government has not said when these measures would be lifted. In another late night move, authorities arrested two former chief ministers who had warned the government against taking such a step.

Calling the move “unprecedented,” Ankit Panda, a New York-based geopolitical analyst, said it would be difficult to predict immediately what comes next. However, he said, “once news gets to the people of Kashmir, who are still under a communications embargo, this decision will likely mobilize considerable resistance.”

Government officials not authorized to comment on the development immediately said the step was taken for “legislative efficiency” of the state, which had not seen development commensurate with the rest of the country, they said. Blaming “vested interests” for fueling a separatist agenda for years, they added that the quality of governance would improve following the move. For three decades, Indian forces have battled with militants in the state, who are seeking independence or more autonomy.

Downplaying the clampdown in Kashmir, the officials described it as a “precautionary measure,” to prevent an outbreak of violence.

Political leaders from Kashmir, however, called the move “illegal and unconstitutional.” A former chief minister of the state, Mehbooba Mufti, said it was the “darkest day in Indian democracy,” which would make India an “occupational force” in the region. Residents fear the move will also engineer a demographic change in the Muslim-majority area.

Advertising

Legal experts said there appeared tenable grounds to challenge the order in court.

“It violates the text and spirit of the Constitution,” said Suhrith Parthasarathy, an expert on constitutional law. “Article 370 is the tunnel through which the Indian constitution is carried into the state. To make it inoperable, you have to take the people of the state into confidence. What the present order does is to effectively abrogate Article 370 through executive whim.”

Speculation over the central government’s plans for Kashmir raged for over a week after local media reported the deployment of 35,000 additional troops. Rights groups have often called Kashmir one of the world’s most militarized zones and have said abuses regularly take place.

Chaos ensued when the government on Friday suddenly curtailed an annual Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir, citing a terrorism threat from Pakistan. All tourists were asked to evacuate the state immediately. Britain and Australia were among the countries to issue an advisory to their citizens against travel to the state. Administrative orders added to the panic of residents. People lined up at petrol pumps and grocery stores as uncertainty loomed.

Neighboring Pakistan condemned India’s decision, saying it violated a United Nations resolution.

Calling Kashmir an “internationally recognized disputed territory,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it would continue to support the Kashmiri people’s “right to self-determination.”

In February, tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly attack on Indian forces by a local militant from a Pakistan-supported terrorist group. The two countries came to the brink of war and engaged in aerial combat for the first time in decades. The situation eased after an Indian pilot captured by Pakistan was released.

President Donald Trump twice offered to mediate on the issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan recently. India has rejected the offers, calling it a “bilateral” issue.

Parts of Kashmir are controlled by India and Pakistan, both of which claim the strategic region in its entirety. The two countries have earlier gone to war over the region.