NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in western India have arrested a Hindu man they say brutally killed a Muslim laborer in an apparent religious attack.

Press Trust of India reported late Thursday that the arrest came after the suspect shared a grisly video of the laborer Mohammad Afrazul being hacked to death and then set on fire. TV reports aired video of the victim lying on the ground while a man in the foreground raves against Muslims.

The killing took place in the western state of Rajasthan Wednesday.

Police say the accused, Shambu Lal Raigar, raged against intermarriages of Hindu women and Muslim men. It wasn’t clear why Afrazul was singled out.