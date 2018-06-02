AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A business consultant running for Maine governor as an independent has qualified for the November ballot.
Alan Caron submitted 4,332 certified signatures from registered voters to the Secretary of State’s office this week.
Caron owns a strategic planning consulting firm and has founded nonprofits studying Maine’s economy.
He’ll face fellow independent State Treasurer Terry Hayes along with Democratic and Republican nominees selected in the June 12 primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates include Attorney General Janet Mills, former House Speaker Mark Eves, former Biddeford Mayor Donna Dion, progressive lobbyist Betsy Sweet, state lawmaker and former sheriff Mark Dion and Adam Cote, a lawyer and military veteran.
Republican voters will choose between House Minority Leader Kenneth Fredette, state Sen. Garrett Mason, former Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew and businessman Shawn Moody.