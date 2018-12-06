BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican state Sen. Fred Martin has won Boise’s District 15 following a recount.

The Ada County elections officials on Wednesday said Martin won the Nov. 6 election by 11 votes over Democratic challenger Jim Bratnober.

Officials say the recount ended up with a total of 17,883 votes, with Martin getting 8,947 to Bratnober’s 8,936.

Initial tallies before the recount had Martin winning by a six-vote margin out of 17,890 votes cast. That was well under the 17-votes-or-fewer threshold for a free recount.

Martin in a statement says it’s important for elected officials to represent all constituents. He says that’s especially true in his race because of the closeness of the election.