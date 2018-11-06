PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s five congressional representatives have all been re-elected.

Democrats Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader won Tuesday night.

The state’s lone GOP House member, Greg Walden in eastern Oregon’s 2nd District, also prevailed. Walden’s Democratic opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, had staged a long-shot bid to unseat Walden in the high desert, forests and mountains of the 70,000-square-mile (180,000- square-kilometer) district — the second-biggest in America among states with multiple districts.

Schrader, a moderate known for occasionally bucking his party on issues, had previously served a state lawmaker. In 2017, Schrader was one of just six Democrats in the House who voted for a bill that would allow concealed handgun licensees to carry their weapons in all 50 states.

His 5th District includes Portland’s suburbs as well as coastal areas.

“It looks to have been a good night for Democrats nationally and here in Oregon,” Schrader said. “We’re feeling really good about our margin right now.”

His GOP opponent, Mark Callahan, emphasized fiscal restraint during the campaign, saying the federal government should curtail excessive spending. He also advocated for local control of education.

Bonamici prevailed in the 1st District of northeast Oregon, Blumenauer won the 3rd District, representing much of Portland and DeFazio won southwestern Oregon’s 4th District.