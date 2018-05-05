RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eight of North Carolina’s 13 members of Congress face challengers in Tuesday’s primary elections, but anticipated low turnout should have most incumbents fretting about margins of victory, not political survival.

Primaries are being held in all districts except the 1st District.

Having no statewide races on primary ballots could mean 1 million or fewer of the state’s almost 7 million registered voters ultimately will cast ballots.

Low totals could raise uncertainty in two competitive Republican primaries. One is the 9th District race between Rep. Robert Pittenger, the Rev. Mark Harris and Clarence Goins. The other is in the 3rd District between Rep. Walter Jones, Scott Dacey and Phil Law.

Catawba College professor Michael Bitzer says he’d be shocked if any of the other incumbents lose their primaries.