NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An income tax preparer who filed fraudulent returns on behalf of her clients has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.
Shirley Arias, also known as Shirley Zambrano, received a 13-month sentence this week. The 43-year-old Fair Lawn resident had pleaded guilty in April to aiding and assisting others in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns, causing the government losses of more than $130,000.
Arias was an owner and operator of Santos & Associates in Union City.
Federal prosecutors say that for the tax years 2012-2014, Arias assisted in the filing of returns based on false information. She used a number of fraudulent practices, including falsely claiming deductions and fabricating educational credits to get refunds for her clients that were greater than they should have received.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world