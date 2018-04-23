NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LaToya Cantrell will be sworn in as New Orleans’ first woman mayor in two weeks, and the inauguration’s organizers have released a schedule of related events.
The first of two religious services is set for Saturday, May 5, at New Orleans’ Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Church.
Inauguration day falls two days later, May 7. It starts with a Mass at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.
The inauguration ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, followed by a public reception in Louis Armstrong Park.
A reception for veterans follows that evening at the World War II Museum. The inaugural ball takes place at Mardi Gras World, where floats for major Mardi Gras parades are displayed.
Cantrell will succeed term-limited fellow Democrat Mitch Landrieu.