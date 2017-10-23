RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of the people who oversees North Carolina’s prisons is stepping down at the end of October, more than a week after prisoners killed two employees during an attempted escape.

The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday that David Guice is retiring, effective Nov. 1. Guice is chief deputy secretary for adult correction and juvenile justice within DPS.

Guice’s retirement follows a violent attack Oct. 12 in the sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. Four prisoners are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the two employees.

The statement says DPS Secretary Erik Hooks began assessing safety at prisons after the fatal attack, including a review of personnel.

Guice is a former Republican legislator who represented Transylvania County.