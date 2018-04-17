RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A brewery based in Virginia plans to expand. But another based in Oregon says it will likely scale back plans for a facility in the Old Dominion.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Richmond-based Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will distribute some of its beers in Atlanta. Hardywood is partnering with Atlanta Beverage Co. on brands such as Hardywood Pils and Hardywood VIPA.

At the same time, Deschutes Brewery will delay and likely scale down its planned brewery in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that city and Deschutes officials say market conditions have caused the brewery re-evaluate the timing and scale of its expansion.

The brewer is based in Bend, Oregon. It said in 2016 that it would build a $95 million project that would employ 108 people.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com