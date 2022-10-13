The appeal carried the unmistakable whiff of desperation. That it was delivered on live television only heightened the dramatic tension.

A Utah Republican, Sen. Mike Lee, was publicly begging a fellow Utah Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, for a simple act of solidarity: an endorsement in his campaign for reelection. One that, in Lee’s telling, could amount to no less than an act of salvation, as he battles for political survival against an unexpectedly fierce challenger, independent candidate Evan McMullin.

“Please, get on board,” Lee said, looking into the camera and addressing Romney by name Tuesday night. “Help me win reelection. Help us do that. You can get your entire family to donate to me.”

But Lee and Romney are not merely fellow Utah Republicans. And this was not just any television show.

Lee and Romney were — and evidently remain — antagonists in the lingering drama of Jan. 6, 2021. Lee played a key role in support of President Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 election and cling to power. Romney was a stalwart opponent of it.

And Lee was making his appeal to Romney on Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program — a venue in which Romney has been routinely roasted, for years, before audiences of millions of conservative viewers.

The irony of the moment seemed lost on both Lee and the show’s host, though that may have been a bit of a shared ruse.

Either way, audacity was in abundant supply.

Lee’s plea for Romney’s assistance, after all, came after Lee’s votes in opposition to three bipartisan bills that Romney helped to pass, on infrastructure, gun safety and semiconductor manufacturing. Lee denounced the infrastructure bill, for one, as “an orgiastic convulsion of federal spending.”

The SOS to his fellow senator also appeared to ignore Lee’s own actions of intraparty sabotage, dating back a dozen years: Lee refused to endorse Romney’s 2018 Senate campaign. He declined in 2012 to endorse the senior senator from Utah, Orrin Hatch, even as his own chief of staff openly predicted Hatch’s defeat. And Lee first won his own seat in 2010 by orchestrating the defeat of a popular Republican senator, Robert Bennett, during the state’s Republican convention.

What Lee was not ignoring, however, was a new poll published in Utah’s Deseret News this week showing Lee leading McMullin 41% to 37%, with 12% undecided. Self-described moderates made up a plurality of those undecided voters, as the center of Utah’s political spectrum seems to be agonizing over which candidate to coalesce behind.

“We are winning this race, and Mike Lee is panicked,” McMullin said in an interview Wednesday.

In fact, McMullin’s task of uniting independents, Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans remains daunting in Utah, a state that gave Trump 58% of the vote in 2020. When McMullin ran for president in 2016 as an independent, he netted 21.5% in his home state. (One of those voters was Lee.)

Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, which conducted the poll, stressed that Lee “is still in the driver’s seat,” but, he said, with so many centrist voters still undecided, “this is one still to watch.”

The FiveThirtyEight polling average still has Lee up by 7.6%.

“Let’s be clear, Mike Lee is leading this race,” said Matt Lusty, an adviser to the Lee campaign. “Every reliable poll shows Sen. Lee with a significant lead, and our internal polling gives us even greater confidence in the strong support he has across the state.” Lee declined to comment.

But no contest in the country is as closely tied to the failed efforts to deny President Joe Biden’s victory as the Utah Senate race. And no other race is as squarely centered on the fate of representative democracy.

Romney, who declined to be interviewed for this article, has explained his decision not to endorse Lee or McMullin by saying “both are good friends.”

But the personal divide between him and Lee over the events surrounding the 2020 election remains deep and is playing a role now, according to Stuart Stevens, a senior official in Romney’s 2012 presidential run who is also an outspoken critic of Trump and his supporters.

Romney became the first senator from a president’s party ever to vote to convict him after Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial, when he sided with Democrats to try to throw Trump out of office for abuse of power, for conditioning military aid to Ukraine on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s launching an investigation into Biden.

Romney again voted to convict Trump in 2021 for inciting the attack on the Capitol.

Lee, in contrast, was an active participant in the effort to keep Trump in office. He cheered Trump on for weeks in late 2020 and privately offered in a text to the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, “a group of ready and loyal advocates who will go to bat for him.”

Lee also endorsed a plan to have legislatures in “a very small handful of states” carried by Biden put forward pro-Trump electors, as part of a scheme to allow Vice President Mike Pence to reject Biden’s victory.

Ultimately, Lee backed away from those plans and voted to certify Biden’s election, unlike eight of his Senate colleagues, a point that the Lee campaign stresses.

But turning against a plan as it was failing does not exonerate him, McMullin argues.

“Sen. Lee, who called himself a constitutional conservative and who swore an oath to the Constitution, betrayed the Constitution in an effort to overturn the will of the people by recruiting fake electors to topple American democracy,” McMullin said in the interview. “It was one of the most egregious betrayals of the American republic in its history.”