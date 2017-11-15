NEW YORK (AP) — “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” director Martin McDonaugh says it’s a perfect time to be releasing a film “with such a strong woman lead character in such a bravura performance.”

In it, Frances McDormand plays a woman, Mildred Hayes, consumed with rage because the rape and murder of her teenage daughter has gone unsolved after a year. She embarks on a blazing, relentless campaign to hold the town’s sheriff accountable. This includes erecting billboards that taunt him and unleashing an uncompromising, foul-mouthed fury on the sleepy Southern town.

The darkly comic and violent spirit of outrage that animates “Three Billboards” has tapped a raw nerve with audiences. The film, which expands in theaters this week after opening in New York and Los Angeles last weekend, won a screenplay award in Venice and took the audience award in Toronto.