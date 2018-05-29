HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — A group of New York commuters got together around “9 o’clock on a Saturday” and sang a rendition of Billy Joel’s famous ballad, “Piano Man.”
A video posted on Twitter captured nearly everyone aboard the Long Island Railroad train bound for Huntington singing in unison to the song May 19.
Professional tennis player Julia Elbaba — who posted the video — says she was on the train talking with a man who mentioned he was in a Billy Joel tribute band.
Elbaba says she sang a few bars with the man and “before I knew it, the whole car was singing.”
The 23-year-old Oyster Bay resident said in her post on Twitter that she wished LIRR riders could always get along that well.