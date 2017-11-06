One day after the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs left 26 parishioners dead, Texans and their guns were one inescapable piece of a heartbreaking drama unfolding on the national stage.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Some Texans bring their guns to church on Sunday and to the office on Monday.

Students carry on college campuses in Texas, and foremen carry at the construction site. People carry in the Texas Capitol. They carry in their cars and on their boats. Republicans carry, and Democrats carry, too.

“I always carry,” said Jerry Patterson, a Republican former state senator who wrote the 1995 law that gave Texans the right to carry concealed weapons and that helped Texas steadily become one of America’s gun-friendliest states. “There are no more ‘safe places’ in our world.”

One day after the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs by gunman Devin P. Kelley left 26 parishioners dead, Texans and their guns were one inescapable piece of a heartbreaking drama unfolding on the national stage.

There were calls by Texas Republicans to have more parishioners arm themselves at churches on Sundays, and responses by Democrats denouncing such moves. There were questions about the gunman’s purchasing of weapons at a Texas sporting-goods store.

But for all the questions about guns swirling around the tragedy, there is one thing that was not in doubt. In a state where the modern era of mass shootings began with Charles Whitman’s 1966 rampage at the University of Texas clock tower, guns remain an inseparable part of the Texas DNA.

“I think that Texans have a history of taking care of themselves, a history of responsibility and freedom at the same time,” said Mike Sullivan, a former member of the Houston City Council who said he was considering bringing a concealed firearm to church on Sundays after the attack in Sutherland Springs. “There is no wrong place to carry a gun anymore.”

At a photo op in Austin months ago, Gov. Greg Abbott fired a pistol at a gun range, and then turned to his 20-year-old daughter, who fired off some rounds with the same gun. People routinely show up at demonstrations with their bullhorns, their bottles of water and their rifles, because in Texas it is legal to carry a rifle slung over a shoulder in public.

The state’s campus-carry law, which allowed licensed Texans to carry concealed handguns on college campuses, took effect on Aug. 1, 2016, the 50th anniversary of the Whitman tower attack.

More than 1 million men and women in Texas have active licenses to carry handguns. Only Florida, with 1.7 million as of May 2016, had more licensees than Texas.

One pastor in Beaumont, the Rev. James McAbee, was known for keeping a loaded .45-caliber pistol beneath the podium at his New Horizons Church. Patterson, the former state senator, often carried a gun in his boot in Austin when he served as the Texas land commissioner, and he saw no difference in carrying at a place of business or a place of worship.

“Frankly, if the church chose to prohibit lawful carry, as churches can do in Texas, I’d probably go to a more welcoming church,” said Patterson, who attends a Lutheran church in Austin.