LONDON — The Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, was on track Friday night to emerge as the largest party in Northern Ireland after legislative elections, a seismic political shift that could kindle hopes for Irish unity but also sow unrest in a territory where delicate power-sharing arrangements have kept the peace for two decades.

With much of the vote counted Friday evening, Sinn Fein was on track to win the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly, a distinction that will allow it to name the first minister in the territory’s government.

The party’s potential victory would push the Democratic Unionist Party, which favors Northern Ireland’s present status as a part of the United Kingdom, into second place for the first time since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which created the system under which unionists and nationalists share power.

Sinn Fein made its electoral gains with a campaign that emphasized kitchen-table issues like the rising cost of living and better health care, and that played down its fervent commitment to uniting the North and South of Ireland — a vestige of its status as the political wing of the Irish Republican Army.

But the victory has deeply unsettled the unionists, who have warned that they will not take part in a government with a Sinn Fein first minister. That could lead to a breakdown of Northern Ireland’s parliament, known as Stormont, and paralysis in the government. Some even fear a flare-up of the sectarian violence that the peace accord ended after the 30-year guerrilla war known as the Troubles.

For all the symbolism, the apparent victory was as much about disarray in the unionist movement as the rise of the nationalists. Unionists have been divided and demoralized since Brexit, largely because the Democratic Unionist Party signed off on the British government’s negotiation of a hybrid trade status for Northern Ireland, known as the protocol.

Advertising

The arrangement, which imposes border checks on goods flowing from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, has triggered a backlash among unionist voters, many of whom complain that it has driven a wedge between them and the rest of the United Kingdom. The British government, eager to mollify the unionists, is weighing legislation that would throw out parts of the protocol. But it has yet to act.

Such a move would ratchet up tensions with the European Union and possibly even spill into a trade war. It would also antagonize the United States, which has warned Britain not to take steps that would jeopardize the Good Friday Agreement — a pact negotiated under the auspices of the Clinton administration.

Similarly, an aggressive new push for Irish unity could also threaten the peace. Sinn Fein officials play down the prospect of that, noting that it is up to the British government to decide whether to schedule a referendum asking people in Northern Ireland if they want to remain in the United Kingdom or unite with the Republic of Ireland.

A majority of people in the South would also have to vote in favor of unity, a process that would likely take years. Sinn Fein, however, has also increased its support in the Ireland, where it is now the main opposition party.