LONDON — Scotland’s main pro-independence party appeared on course Saturday to win a fourth successive victory in Scottish Parliament elections, but it was unclear if it would win an outright majority as the ballot count unfolded.

An overall majority could supercharge the Scottish National Party’s push for a second referendum — also known as “indyref2” — and potentially lead to the crack up of the United Kingdom under the strains of Brexit and its deep divisions.

Unionists say that if the party falls short it won’t have a mandate to again ask voters if they want to cut loose from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Either way, it seems likely that the results will set the stage for a constitutional standoff between Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Even if the SNP doesn’t win a majority, the polls suggest there will likely be a majority of pro-independence lawmakers in the 129-seat devolved Parliament.

Britons went to the polls Thursday for a number of regional elections, but the counting has been slower in part because of pandemic-related restrictions.

The SNP wants another swipe at an independence plebesite, which its side lost in 2014 by 55% to 45%. But the SNP insists that views have changed following the 2016 referendum to break with the European Union, which 62% of Scottish voters opposed.

Many are calling this week’s elections the most consequential in Scottish Parliament history. The Scotsman newspaper said that turnout looked set to smash that in previous elections.

Even before the results trickled in, Johnson made it clear he would reject calls for a second independence vote, telling the Daily Telegraph: “I think a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless.”

Chris Deerin, director of Reform Scotland, an Edinburgh-based think tank, said the probable pro-independence majority pointed to clash with both sides digging in.

“You’ll have Nicola Sturgeons saying, ‘I won the election, I now have a mandate to hold a second referendum’ and Boris Johnson saying, ‘Well, I’m not giving you one, it’s too soon, you didn’t win well enough.'”

“And what happens when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object? That’s when it gets messy,” he said.

Sturgeon has her own mountain to climb.

She has to win public permission, legal permission, and then the referendum itself. While polls late last year showed a sustained lead for independence — peaking at 58% — they have fallen back, following a scandal between Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, her predecessor, and the success of the British vaccine rollout. The country is now roughly evenly split on the issue.

The SNP has said that they want a referendum by 2023 by the latest, but polls also suggest that most people don’t want a referendum in the next couple of years.

Many Scots tell pollsters they want their regional government to get the economy back on track after the brutal losses from the pandemic before they begin to wave the blue-and-white flag for independence.

The British government says that legally Scotland needs permission from the British Parliament to hold a referendum.

But even if the SNP has to rely on support from the Green Party, they would likely have enough votes to push through referendum legislation. Many analysts expect the Scottish government to then take its case to the courts, where they’d argue that the power to call a referendum should rest with the Scottish Parliament.