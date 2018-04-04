BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has cancelled plans to move a child psychiatric center in western New York to the nearby campus of an adult mental health facility in Buffalo.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the decision Wednesday, saying he decided to reverse course after residents throughout the region expressed concerns about the move.

The state had planned to relocate the center from the Buffalo suburb of West Seneca to a site near the adult hospital.

Relatives of patients, community residents and local officials had all criticized the move, which they said would put children at risk by placing them near adults with significant mental illnesses.

Officials say the state will complete renovations at the site of the planned relocation so the site can be used for another purpose in the future.