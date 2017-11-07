LOS ANGELES (AP) — Academy Awards and digital cameras eluded cinematographer Owen Roizman during his Hollywood career, but in retirement, he’s found both.

Roizman is among four recipients of honorary Oscar statuettes being celebrated Saturday at the film academy’s ninth annual Governors Awards ceremony.

Actor Donald Sutherland and filmmakers Charles Burnett and Agnes Varda will also receive Oscar statuettes Saturday.

Roizman stopped shooting film with 1995’s “French Kiss,” but developed a fascination with digital stills in his retirement. He says he’s shot thousands of images, including portraits of his colleagues at the American Society of Cinematographers.