OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in southeast Ohio has a historical handful with five siblings from one family taking classes at the same time.
Christian, Olivia, Hannah, Cameron and Connor Ridge, all of Middletown, are simultaneously enrolled in undergraduate or graduate classes at the university’s main Oxford campus and its regional campus in Middletown.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Miami University spokeswoman Claire Wagner says it appears to be only the second time in the school’s history that five siblings were enrolled in classes at the same time.
The siblings’ mother, Dr. Jennifer Ridge, says there’s no downside for the family other than high tuition costs. She and her husband, John, are Ohio State University graduates.
Wagner says the Ridge children epitomize the university’s mission to connect all students as family.