LONDON (AP) — Stephen Hawking has spoken from beyond the grave to warn the world that science and education are under threat around the world.

The words of the scientist, who died in March at 76, were broadcast Monday at a London launch event for his final book “Brief Answers To The Big Questions.”

Hawking warned that education and science are “in danger now more than ever before.” He cited the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union as part of “a global revolt against experts, and that includes scientists.”

The physicist urged young people “to look up at the stars and not down at your feet … and wonder about what makes the universe exist.”

He said: “It matters that you don’t give up.”