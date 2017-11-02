Donna Brazile writes that from the start, the scale during the 2016 primary season was tipped in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Donna Brazile has torn open an old, persistent wound within the Democratic Party.

In her new book, “Hacks,” the former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman makes a bold — if not previously suspected — claim: Before she took over the organization in summer 2016, leaders within the party showed favoritism toward Hillary Clinton during the primary elections.

From the start, Brazile writes, the scale was tipped in favor of Clinton and against Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. That claim centers on a fundraising agreement that Clinton’s campaign signed with the DNC that essentially kept the committee afloat and allowed her aides to control the party.

“The funding arrangement with HFA (Hillary for America presidential campaign committee) and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical,” Brazile writes in an excerpt of the book published by Politico.

She writes that after becoming chair, she called Sanders to explain how Clinton had exerted a “control of the party long before she became its nominee.”

Sanders’ campaign also signed an agreement, but decided against raising money for the DNC and state parties.

Throughout the primary, Sanders, whose populist message resonated with the party’s liberal base, battled with the DNC, saying the organization was showing favoritism toward Clinton by, among other things, offering a limited number of debates.

Jeff Weaver, who served as Sanders’ campaign manger, said Thursday that Brazile’s book “confirms what many understood to be the case.”

Brazile, who took over as head of the DNC in July 2016, was also criticized for her actions during the primaries. Emails leaked by WikiLeaks showed that Brazile, who before becoming interim chairwoman was a CNN analyst, shared questions with Clinton before a town-hall event that the network hosted in March 2016. Brazile was fired from CNN and apologized for sharing the questions.