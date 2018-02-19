TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media have updated the death toll from clashes the previous night with Sufi followers in Tehran, saying two members of the paramilitary forces were also killed, as well as three policemen.

The semi-official Fars news agency first said a Sufi follower rammed a bus into a group of police, killing three of them before being arrested late Monday.

The official IRNA news agency on Tuesday quoted police spokesman Gen. Saeed Montazeralmahdi as saying two members of the Basij forces died in a stabbing and a car-ramming attack.

Montazeralmahdi says the bus-ramming attack injured 30 policemen and security forces. More than 300 Sufi followers were arrested, including the drivers of both vehicles.

Supporters of the Sufi leader, Nourali Tabandeh, occasionally rally outside his home occasionally, fearing he may be arrested.