Nation & World In his guilty plea, Michael Cohen says hush money payments to women were made "at the direction" of Trump Originally published August 21, 2018 at 2:17 pm By The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — In his guilty plea, Michael Cohen says hush money payments to women were made "at the direction" of Trump .