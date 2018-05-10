JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s new standard license plate will display the state seal that includes the phrase, “In God We Trust.”
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant unveiled the new design Thursday on Twitter. It will be available beginning in January.
The current Mississippi plate features the guitar of blues legend B.B. King.
The standard license plate is redesigned about every five years, partly as a way of catching people who fail to pay the annual renewal fees. Drivers receive the new plate when their old one expires and they pay the fees.
For extra fees, the state also sells a variety of specialty car tags.