NEW YORK — For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have had to contend with mountainous sprawls of garbage bags piled curbside as early as 4 p.m., creating a rancid eyesore that assaults the senses and sensibility of all who pass.

Except, of course, the rats, which embed themselves in the trash, often emerging at the least opportune times for unsuspecting passersby.

With both trash and rat complaints on the rise and concerns that the city is looking filthier than it has in decades, sanitation officials are proposing a solution they hope will help clean up the streets.

Under a proposed rule backed by the administration of Mayor Eric Adams, residential and commercial trash will not be allowed on the curb before 8 p.m. It must be placed curbside by midnight, which is also true under current rules.

If a bin with a rat-resistant lid is used, residents can put out their garbage two hours earlier, and commercial trash that uses those bins can be placed for collection one hour before business closes.

The current 4 p.m. start time — among the earliest trash disposal times for major cities around the world — means that refuse can sit on the pavement for 14 hours before a sanitation truck rumbles along to haul it away.

“The black bags serve as an all-you-can-eat buffet for rats,” Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, said in an interview. “If the bags are sitting out there for 14 hours, that is a long buffet, and we want to shut it down.”

The change is part of an overall strategy by Adams and the City Council to address increasing concerns from residents and businesses over the cleanliness of city streets. According to the Mayor’s Management Report, which covers the first six months of Adams’ term, the number of streets rated acceptably clean declined by 4% compared with the same period a year earlier. Calls to 311 about rodent sightings and trash on sidewalks have also increased.

“Rat sightings are through the roof. During recess, they’re scaring our children,” said Shaun Abreu, a council member from upper Manhattan who is sponsoring legislation to help enact the rules.

The proposed rules, which are scheduled for a public hearing in November and would take effect in April, come after negotiations with the Real Estate Board of New York, building workers represented by 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union and the Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association, among others.

The city has also created a new early morning program that would allow residential buildings with nine or more units to place trash at the curb for three hours starting at 4 a.m., for a 7 a.m. pickup.

Tisch acknowledged the increase in dirty streets and rat sightings and blamed cuts to the city’s sanitation budget during the pandemic. Adams and the City Council have allocated $22 million in the budget to empty litter baskets more often and have restored street-sweeper cleaning to pre-pandemic levels.

The city also launched a boroughwide organics composting effort in Queens to help reduce the 12,000 tons of trash and recycling sanitation workers remove daily from city streets.

In September, the city began collecting garbage over three-day holiday weekends to prevent it from piling up. And overnight collections were increased, with 2,500 tons of trash now collected during overnight hours.

“Bags of trash sitting on the curb for hours have hurt our city’s recovery for too long,” Adams said in a statement. “It’s one of the most indelible images of New York, but today we’re saying enough is enough.”

The impact of trash that is placed out early in the evening is visible in neighborhoods such as the West Village where narrow sidewalks, dining sheds and a proliferation of rats have combined to frustrate residents and businesses.

On Friday evening, piles of recycling were stuffed into the flower bed of a tree on Downing Street, and pedestrians stepped off the curb to avoid the piles of garbage. On Bedford Street, a pile of trash and recycling consumed a parking space outside of a spa. Area maintenance workers continued to dump fresh bags of garbage until the pile was taller than nearby cars.

Jessica Corsino, 34, a nurse at the spa, said it was unusual to see a trash pile that large outside the shop. She said an earlier pickup would help in places such as the West Village, but that her former home in the Norwood section of the Bronx needed a more comprehensive solution.

“We need to focus on the other boroughs because there are way worse issues,” Corsino said. At Spunto, a restaurant on Carmine Street, a pile of trash from nearby residential buildings sat in the roadway next to the restaurant’s outdoor dining shed, just inches from where patrons were eating.

Elisabeth Jeffrey, 31, a server, said vehicles often run over the trash bags, making them easier for rodents to access. An ideal time for trash placement would be after midnight, she added.

“Customers complain because it smells like trash and rodents are running around,” said Jeffrey, who was skeptical that the new plan would help. “Sometimes I try to move people inside, but sometimes they just leave.”

Sanitation officials believe New Yorkers have been depositing their trash on the curb in bags starting at 4 p.m. since around 1971 when the city stopped requiring the use of metal trash cans. Officials are unsure of why 4 p.m. was chosen, but New York has become an outlier among major cities for how early it allows trash to be placed for pickup.

According to a survey by the Sanitation Department, Toronto, San Francisco and St. Louis all allow trash to be put out at 6 p.m. or later. In Barcelona, Spain, trash is placed out after 8 p.m. and in Buenos Aires, Argentina, residents can put trash out at 7 p.m.

As the city experiments with containerization, expands organics collection and how commercial waste is removed, an interim step is needed, said Sandy Nurse, a council member from Brooklyn who is chair of the sanitation committee.

“We’re the only major city in the country that manages our residential trash in the way that we do,” Nurse said. “We have bags filled with food that sit out all night and well into the morning that are ripped open by rats. It doesn’t make any sense.”