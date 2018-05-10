PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fiscal analysts are boosting tax revenue estimates for Rhode Island, brightening the state’s overall budget picture.

The Revenue Estimating Conference said Thursday it expects revenues to be $75.5 million higher than originally anticipated in the current state fiscal year and $59.4 million higher in the 12-month period starting July 1.

Some of the anticipated surplus will be needed to offset higher-than-projected spending in some areas of government both this year and next.

A spike in income tax collections appears to be driving the higher revenue estimates.

The new forecast comes as Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Democratic legislative leaders begin final talks on a new state spending plan.