DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Impersonator in chief Alec Baldwin is scheduled to headline the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual fundraising banquet next month.

State Democratic Party officials Monday announced the actor, who received an Emmy for his parody of President Donald Trump last month, would be the keynote speaker at the Nov. 27 event in Des Moines.

The annual event typically draws would-be presidential candidates, given Iowa’s role as the lead-off presidential caucus state. Baldwin is expected to make other political appearances, including in Virginia ahead of governor’s election in November there.

Iowa Democrats, after reveling in Barack Obama twice carrying their state, are at a 20-year low with Republicans in the Statehouse majority, the governorship, both U.S. Senate seats and a majority of U.S. House seats.