WASHINGTON – The final verdict in President Donald Trump’s historic Senate impeachment trial could be extended to as late as Wednesday – after the Iowa caucuses and State of the Union address – officials said Friday, as senators heard debate on whether the trial should include witnesses.

Democrats have been pushing to call former National Security Adviser John Bolton and other officials who declined to participate in the House proceedings that led to Trump’s impeachment. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will vote to hear witnesses, an aide said Friday. But most GOP senators, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have rallied to the president’s defense and said he should not be removed from office.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

Trump on Friday denied a new contention by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, relayed in a New York Times report, that Trump asked him to help with his pressure campaign to extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials two months before Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to an unpublished book manuscript cited by the Times, Bolton alleged that Trump directed him to call Zelensky, who had recently won election as president of Ukraine, to ensure he would meet with Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was planning a trip to Ukraine to discuss the investigations that the president sought.

“I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of N.Y.C., to meet with President Zelensky,” Trump said in a statement. “That meeting never happened.”

Bolton wrote that he never made the call, according to the Times.

The Times report was published an hour before senators were set to hear debate on whether the Senate trial should include witnesses.

While many Republicans have expressed hopes that the expected failure of a vote to call new witnesses would mean a rapid end to Trump’s impeachment trial, officials are warning that might not be the case.

A longer schedule could mean the trial stretches beyond Monday’s Iowa caucuses, further complicating the campaign schedules of the four senators seeking the Democratic nomination who are sitting as jurors.

A senior administration official and two congressional officials said Friday that it was unlikely that senators would rush immediately to a verdict if the witness vote fails. They requested anonymity to speak candidly about internal discussions.

The administration official and a congressional official raised the possibility that the Senate could take up a new procedural resolution laying out rules for the trial’s endgame – which could include time for closing arguments, private deliberations and public speeches by senators.

The Senate passed such a supplemental resolution in the middle of the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

Even passing that resolution could be a lengthy process: When senators debated the initial rules resolution last week, it took more than 12 hours of floor time to process debate on Democratic amendments to the GOP proposal, which ultimately passed unamended just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Should the Senate embark on this process, the senior administration official said, a final verdict could be delayed as late as Wednesday – after the Iowa caucuses on Monday and Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

But a congressional official noted that much depends on what a majority of senators want to do: A 51-vote majority could choose to hasten the final verdict at any point.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that Republicans appeared to have secured the votes necessary to block witnesses and end the impeachment trial.

“The American people were waiting to hear the facts; they’re not going to get that chance,” Durbin, the top Democratic vote-counter, said in an interview. “That is the designed strategy of [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell], and it appears now he’s going to prevail.”

Durbin said he was “disappointed, but not really surprised” by the decision of Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., to vote against calling witnesses.

“I was certainly hoping he would have a Howard Baker moment, you know, but it appears he will not,” Durbin said, referring to the Tennessee Republican senator who played a key role in ending Richard Nixon’s presidency during Watergate.

Durbin said Democrats are now discussing how to handle the endgame if the vote to call witnesses fails as expected later Friday.

“When it gets right down to it, we’ve got to decide what we can do today – there’s a limited opportunity for us,” he said. “I know that Senator McConnell, he’s going to race to the finish line now that he sees victory from his point of view. So I don’t think he’s going to make it easy for us to spend any time debating.”

One factor that was not under consideration, Durbin insisted, is the fact that four Democratic senators are running in the Iowa presidential caucuses on Monday.

“Listen, I can tell you honestly, that has . . . never come up,” he said. “And it shouldn’t.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by three other Democratic senators, told reporters that he would push to give every senator a chance to speak on the floor before they vote on a verdict, possibly extending the trial for days.

“I believe the American people should hear what every senator thinks and why they’re voting the way they’re voting,” Schumer said.

The senators stressed the Democrats’ latest talking point that the results won’t count because it wasn’t “a fair trial.”

“The bottom line is that at the end of this, they will probably get what they want, which is we’re going to end this today or maybe tomorrow, but the evidence we know is available will not have been presented,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. “This will not have been a fair trial, and therefore they cannot walk out and say there has been a true acquittal.”

Schumer made the point this way: “If my colleagues refuse to even consider witnesses and documents in this trial, this country is headed towards the greatest coverup since Watergate.”

Also Friday, Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who is also one of the House impeachment managers, said he won’t be in Washington for the end of the Senate trial because he is going home to be with his wife, who has pancreatic cancer.

“I am sorry to not be able to stay in Washington for the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial but I need to be home with my wife at this time,” Nadler tweeted. “We have many decisions to make as a family. I have every faith in my colleagues and hope the Senate will do what is right.”

Nadler missed Monday’s defense team arguments because he was in New York meeting with his wife’s doctors.