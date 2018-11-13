CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Now that a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice has resigned, lawmakers are turning their attention to a panel of justices that had cut off pending impeachment trials.
After Justice Allen Loughry’s resignation, the state Senate wants to revisit an Oct. 11 order halting the Legislature’s efforts to impeach three justices as a violation of the separate of power doctrine. The court hasn’t scheduled a hearing on the Senate’s request.
The panel of acting justices ruled the Senate lacked jurisdiction to pursue Justice Margaret Workman’s impeachment trial. The decision also was applied to trials involving retired Justice Robin Davis and Loughry. Loughry recently was convicted of federal charges.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael called it a “ridiculous, crazy decision.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
Loughry resigned effective Monday. He’s the third justice to leave the five-member court in recent months.