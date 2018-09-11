CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four impeached Supreme Court justices in West Virginia are set for initial appearances before the state Senate.
The Senate plans to meet Tuesday. The justices or their lawyers are to appear and a pre-trial conference phase is expected to begin. Trial dates have not been set.
The House voted last month to impeach four justices. Justice Robin Davis resigned afterward. The other impeached justices are Allen Loughry, Beth Walker and Margaret Workman.
A fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned before the impeachment proceedings began.
The impeachments stemmed from questions involving renovations to the justices’ offices. Those questions evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.
Democratic lawmakers, who hold minorities in the House and Senate, have characterized the impeachments as an unprecedented power grab by the GOP.