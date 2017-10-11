WASHINGTON (AP) — A House Democrat has offered a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump. He withdrew it before action was taken, but says he’ll do it again and intends to eventually force a vote.
Texas Rep. Al Green presented the 15-page articles of impeachment to the House Wednesday.
Using a special procedure, he could have forced a vote on the resolution. He said in an interview that for now, he just wants to bring his effort to the attention of fellow lawmakers and voters.
His impeachment resolution doesn’t accuse Trump of crimes, which Green argues is not needed for impeachment.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
He cites Trump’s statements and actions about Muslims, Puerto Rican hurricane victims, transgender people, football players and others. He says Trump has incited “white supremacy, sexism, bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, race-baiting and racism.”