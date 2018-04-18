ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal immigration authorities are criticizing an Albuquerque measure to strengthen immigrant friendly policies, saying the proposal would undermine public safety and make New Mexico’s largest city a safe haven for people living in the country illegally.

The Albuquerque City Council voted Monday to bar federal agents from prisoner transport centers without a warrant and prevent city workers, including police, from asking about people’s immigration status.

The bill’s sponsors describe it as an attempt to reaffirm the city’s “immigrant friendly” status at a time when the Trump administration is seeking to crack down on unauthorized border crossings.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said Wednesday that the agency seeks “straightforward cooperation” from law enforcement agencies to enforce immigration laws, and that “misguided municipal directives” undermine those efforts.

The bill still must be approved by Mayor Tim Keller.