NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 101 people in 14 New Jersey counties last week.

The Homeland Security Department says 88 percent of those taken into custody, who range in age from 20 to 71 years old, had prior felony convictions including sexual assault on a minor. However, some were convicted of shoplifting or driving under the influence.

In a statement, Enforcement and Removal Operations field office director John Tsoukaris said the office continues to focus on the “arrest of individuals who are criminal and are a threat to public safety.”

Those arrested during the five-day sweep included 18 nationals of the Dominican Republic, 15 from Mexico, eight from Honduras and seven from El Salvador.

Most of the arrests took place in Hudson and Essex counties.