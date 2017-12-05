BOSTON (AP) — Immigrants and their supporters are rallying in front of Boston’s historic Faneuil (FAN’-yul) Hall to urge Congress to pass protections for some 800,000 young people brought illegally into the country as children.
The “Defend Our Immigrant Families” rally on Wednesday afternoon is timed with demonstrations expected in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the country.
Congress has until March to find a solution after President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
Immigrant advocates have been calling for an end-of-year resolution, though congressional leaders suggest the issue might have to wait.
DACA recipients, commonly known as Dreamers, will speak at Wednesday’s rally in Boston, as will immigrants living in the U.S. on Temporary Protected Status, another federal program the Trump administration is trying to curtail.