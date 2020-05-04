Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Images from around the world: People wear masks while working, shopping, even protesting Originally published May 4, 2020 at 12:29 pm Images from around the world: People wear masks while working, shopping, even protestingBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos as coronavirus grips the world, April 30: Mourning, testing, and yearning for a return to normalcy Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirus Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Related Stories Mexican president: US should probe its ties to ex top cop Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.