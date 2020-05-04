Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Images from around the world: People wear masks while working, shopping, even protesting Originally published May 4, 2020 at 12:29 pm Images from around the world: People wear masks while working, shopping, even protestingBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos as coronavirus grips the world, April 30: Mourning, testing, and yearning for a return to normalcy Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirus Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Related Stories Despite violent arrest, NYPD to maintain distancing patrols Colson Whitehead’s ‘The Nickel Boys’ wins Pulitzer Prize Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.