MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have re-released a sketch of a man investigators say could have information about a series of more than a dozen rapes since 2000 in the college towns of Manhattan and Lawrence.

WIBW reports that police in Riley County and Lawrence say the image is of a man seen near the location of the first attack in Manhattan. Investigators say they want to speak with him to see if he has relevant information. The man is described as between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

Police say the image was released after that first rape, but generated no leads. They’ve shared the image again in hopes that anyone in Manhattan or who attended Kansas State University at the time may recognize the person and call police.