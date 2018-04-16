CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former photographer for the daily newspaper in Charlottesville, Virginia, has won a Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography.

Ryan Kelly, who worked for The Daily Progress, captured the moment a car struck several people protesting against a white nationalist rally. One woman, Heather Heyer, died and 19 people were injured.

Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy said during Monday’s announcement that Kelly captured a “chilling image that reflected the photographer’s reflexes and concentration.”

Kelly texted The Associated Press that he was “shocked and amazed.” He described the prize as an “incredible honor” and said he was proud of the work “we all did at The Daily Progress.”

But he said, “mostly I’m still heartbroken for Heather Heyer’s family and everybody else who was affected by that tragic violence.”