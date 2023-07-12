MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he would not be interested in running as former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, if Trump does win the 2024 nomination.

“I’m not a No. 2 guy,” DeSantis said in response to a question during an appearance on the Wisconsin Right Now podcast. “I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve been able to accomplish a lot. I think I probably could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, immediately shot down the idea that the former president would even consider DeSantis, a one-time ally now challenging him for the Republican nomination, as a running mate.

“Ron DeSantis isn’t anybody’s guy. He’s not ‘the guy.’ He’s just ‘a guy,’” Cheung said in a statement. “Ron is just there, sullen and sad, because his numbers are as tiny as him.”

The Early (Very Early) Vice-Presidential Sweepstakes

With not a single primary ballot cast, it is far too soon to speculate about who will be the Republican nominee for vice president. But that hasn’t stopped voters and political observers from doing just that.

Advertising

At events for DeSantis in the early nominating states, some voters have said that they wish the much younger DeSantis would run on the same ticket as Trump.

“DeSantis is four years too early,” said Jim Mai, a Republican voter in the crowd for a speech DeSantis gave in Sioux Center, Iowa, in May. “Trump should run and have DeSantis as his vice president.”

But a joint ticket between the two Florida men would prove logistically challenging.

The 12th Amendment to the Constitution forbids members of the Electoral College from voting for a president and vice president who are both from the same state as themselves. So if Trump picked DeSantis or another Florida resident like Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, who is also in the race, he would forfeit the state’s 30 electoral votes.

One solution: Trump, who switched his residency to Florida before the 2020 election, could change it back to New York.

Who Might Trump Ask to Be His Vice President, if He Is the Nominee?

Advertising

It’s unclear if any of the leading candidates trailing Trump and DeSantis might be interested in joining the former president’s ticket, if indeed he wins the nomination.

Some of the more likely possibilities could be former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations; Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who has lavished praise on Trump; and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, whom Trump has spoken kindly of.

But Monday, when Scott was asked on Fox News if he would consider it, he said, “You get in the race for president to win, only to win.”

Others have made criticism of Trump central to their campaigns and would almost certainly have no interest. Nor would Trump be interested in them.

Of course, Trump could select someone who is not currently running for president.

Presidential candidates usually select a running mate to help them shore up support in a crucial swing state or with a specific constituency of voters. But Trump’s advisers have frequently said that he doesn’t think he needs any such help from a No. 2.

Advertising

Have Any Republicans Expressed Interest in Being the Nominee’s Running Mate?

At this point in the race, it is unlikely that a major contender for president would publicly downgrade their aspirations to the No. 2 spot.

Former Vice President Mike Pence — who has been there, done that — has said that he thinks “running for vice president twice is enough for any American.”

Maria Comella, a senior adviser to Chris Christie, pointed to the former New Jersey governor’s record opposing Trump during the 2024 campaign. “Considering he’s said he won’t support him if he’s the nominee or vote for him, think it’s pretty obvious the answer is no,” she said in a statement.

And Tricia McLaughlin, a senior adviser to Ramaswamy, said he “expects to be our next president and isn’t interested in a VP slot.”

The campaigns of Haley and Suarez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.