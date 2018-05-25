SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah and federal health officials say a recent rash of illnesses tied to synthetic compounds falsely marketed as marijuana extract should prompt wider oversight of the substances.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday said up to 52 people got sick from products labeled as cannabidiol, or CBD, from October through January. Thirty-four of those were traced back to synthetic compounds.

Officials say the sicknesses were likely a byproduct of CBD being technically illegal but still accessible in many Utah stores.

Utah lawmakers this year changed that. CBD is now legal in Utah and soon the state will set up a system to register the products and test them for quality.

The CDC said in its report that other states should take a similar approach to minimize what it calls an emerging threat.