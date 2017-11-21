GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are trying to determine why more than 100 students at a primary school were sickened last week.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that state Department of Health and Environmental Control spokesman Tim Kelly said Monday that Westview Primary School in Goose Creek experienced “a norovirus-like illness outbreak.” Kelly said the results of stool samples from afflicted students should be back this week.

Last Thursday, the school sent home more than 100 students, many of whom experienced diarrhea and vomiting. The Berkeley County School District didn’t release an official count of affected students, as district spokeswoman Katie Orvin Tanner said some students stayed home for other reasons.

District custodial employees and Disaster Care disinfected all building surfaces with a hospital-grade cleaning agent on Saturday.

