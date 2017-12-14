WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate hearing opened Thursday without John McCain in the chairman’s seat and members of the Armed Services panel unsure when he’d return. The Arizona Republican was admitted to a local military hospital where he is dealing with the side effects of treatment for brain cancer.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is McCain’s closest friend on Capitol Hill. He says he spoke with McCain’s wife Cindy earlier in the week and said he was optimistic McCain would be back soon.

But he dismissed the idea McCain should rush his recovery to vote on the GOP tax bill even though the margin for passage of the legislation in the Senate is expected to be slim.

Graham says, “John, take a little time, rest up. It’s OK to take a day or two off.”