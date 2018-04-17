PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A woman from Rockford, Illinois, is accused of causing the death of a man in South Dakota by selling him heroin.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says 26-year-old Stephanie Broecker has been indicted in federal court as part of a Justice Department effort to combat opioids by holding dealers accountable for overdose victims. She’s charged with distribution of heroin resulting in death.

Authorities allege Broecker sold heroin to a 30-year-old man in South Dakota’s Miner County, leading to his death last November. His name hasn’t been released.

Broecker is in custody in Illinois and awaiting transfer to South Dakota to be prosecuted. She could face life in prison if convicted.

The federal public defender’s office declined comment until after Broecker is transferred to South Dakota.