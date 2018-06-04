CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb has rescinded a resolution that made English its official language.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Carpentersville made English its official language in 2007. The community is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Judy Sigwalt was a village trustee when the measure passed. She says it was meant to encourage assimilation.

None of the trustees who passed the measure remain on the board. Current village officials say the resolution only caused controversy and that the area has improved through targeting criminals, not Spanish-speakers.

Hispanic people now account for more than half the village’s population, up from about 40 percent when the resolution was passed.

The Rev. Dexter Ball says he hopes the end of the ordinance will help bring the community together.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com