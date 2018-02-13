SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will get $1.7 million in federal grants for six anti-poverty programs.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin said the money will pay AmeriCorps VISTA members to assist nonprofit organizations conducting the programs. The projects include recruiting donors and volunteers for a housing program, expanding education and workforce training for young people and improving access to health care.

Chosen projects include three in Chicago, one in the western Chicago suburb of Lemont (lih-MAHNT’), one in Peoria and one in Lawrenceville, in east-central Illinois.

The AmeriCorps VISTA members will work with the organizations to raise funds, recruit community volunteers and help manage local projects. The members will serve for one year and receive an educational scholarship for their work.